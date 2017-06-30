Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe, Dolapo Badmus, Foluke Daramola, others join Olori Wuraola on a walk in Lagos to campaign against Domestic Violence

Founded by Queen Wuraola Ogunwusi of Ile-Ife, the #1in3Africa Campaign
is a call to action to spread awareness to end domestic violence and
sexual abuse against women across the continent. A walk was organized in
Lagos today and it started from Awolowo Road by Falomo Roundabout.
Zonal Police P.R.O, SP Dolapo Badmus, Foluke Daramola and also Domestic
violence victims; Tonto Dikeh and Mercy Aigbe were present during the
walk. See more photos after the cut...
6 comments:
Chai! I reserve my comment.
Which one is Foluke own? She too dey claim domestic violence from her former or present husband?
Which one is Foluke own? She too dey claim domestic violence from her former or present husband?
Dis d 1st tym am seeing dis woman smiling, anyways very good movement dey should also come downtown too ooo
Jokers...#foolishness
Jokers...#foolishness
Post a Comment