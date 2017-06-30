 Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe, Dolapo Badmus, Foluke Daramola, others join Olori Wuraola on a walk in Lagos to campaign against Domestic Violence | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 30 June 2017

Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe, Dolapo Badmus, Foluke Daramola, others join Olori Wuraola on a walk in Lagos to campaign against Domestic Violence

Founded by Queen Wuraola Ogunwusi of Ile-Ife, the #1in3Africa Campaign is a call to action to spread awareness to end domestic violence and sexual abuse against women across the continent. A walk was organized in Lagos today and it started from Awolowo Road by Falomo Roundabout. Zonal Police P.R.O, SP Dolapo Badmus, Foluke Daramola and also Domestic violence victims; Tonto Dikeh and Mercy Aigbe were present during the walk. See more photos after the cut...


6 comments:

Beauty Osas said...

Chai! I reserve my comment.

30 June 2017 at 13:35
Anonymous said...

Which one is Foluke own? She too dey claim domestic violence from her former or present husband?

30 June 2017 at 13:35
Anonymous said...

Chisom said...

Dis d 1st tym am seeing dis woman smiling, anyways very good movement dey should also come downtown too ooo

30 June 2017 at 13:36
atee Koyi said...

Jokers...#foolishness

30 June 2017 at 13:40
