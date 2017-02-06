 Tina Knowles shows off her fit figure in skintight Ivy Park workout gear | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 2 June 2017

Tina Knowles shows off her fit figure in skintight Ivy Park workout gear

That's a 63-year-old woman right there! Beyonce and Solange's mother has managed to stay fit despite her age and she does not mind showing it off once in a while. She took to her Instagram page yesterday to show off her incredible body in Ivy Park workout gear.

The grandmother captioned the photo, "Ivy Park days."



Ivy Park is a clothing line co-founded by Beyoncé and London-based fashion retailer Topshop, so you can say Mummy Lawson was simply promoting for her daughter. The tight and semi-sheer outfit showed off Ms. Tina's curves and flawless skin, making her look way younger than 63.

Meanwhile, Beyonce's mother was asked about the gender of Beyonce's twins, but she refused to tell. She sat down with Extra's Mario Lopez on Friday and said she had "no idea" what the gender of the babies are, then added:

"I would be happy with whatever God gives me"

When asked how Beyonce is doing, Tina said: "She's feeling really good."



Her husband of two years, Richard Lawson, was also with her for the interview and she seemed excited as she spoke of their marriage.
"It’s the biggest blessing. I’m so excited!" then added, "Who would’ve thought at 59 years old, I’d come back and have a new man, a new house, in a new city?!"
