Tim Hague, UFC fighter turned boxer, dies at 33, two days after he was knocked out in a boxing match

Hague's sister, Jackie Neil, made the announcement of his death in a family statement.
She said:
"It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak to report that Tim has passed away today."
"He was surrounded by family, listening to his favorite songs. We will miss him with so greatly."The match Friday night at the Shaw Conference Centre was promoted by KO Boxing.
Hague was a heavyweight trained in jiu-jitsu. He was 21-13 as an MMA fighter before switching to boxing last year.
