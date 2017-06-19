 Tim Hague, UFC fighter turned boxer, dies at 33, two days after he was knocked out in a boxing match | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 19 June 2017

Tim Hague, UFC fighter turned boxer, dies at 33, two days after he was knocked out in a boxing match

This is really sad! Tim Hague, a former UFC fighter known as "The Thrashing Machine," died Sunday, just two days after he was critically injured when he was knocked out in a boxing match against former Edmonton Eskimos defensive end Adam Braidwood.
Hague's sister, Jackie Neil, made the announcement of his death in a family statement.
She said:
"It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak to report that Tim has passed away today." 
"He was surrounded by family, listening to his favorite songs. We will miss him with so greatly."
The match Friday night at the Shaw Conference Centre was promoted by KO Boxing.

Hague was a heavyweight trained in jiu-jitsu. He was 21-13 as an MMA fighter before switching to boxing last year.
Posted by at 6/19/2017 02:46:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts