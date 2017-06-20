Tiger woods takes to Twitter to tell fans he's getting professional help for his prescription drugs problem

Tiger Woods has been in the news for all the wrong reasons leaving fans
of the man who once bestrode the sport of golf worried. He however took
to Twitter to allay those fears with a reassuring message. He however
did not say whether he was in rehab.
A week ago, there were reports the
41-year-old had booked out the entire male inpatient unit at The Jupiter
Medical Center for 28 days to be treated for 'pain killer addiction'.
His recent troubles could see him lose custody of his children. His
divorce agreement with ex, Elin Nordegren stipulates they have shared
custody of nine-year-old daughter, Sam, and eight-year-old son, Charlie
on the condition that Woods was to avoid any public scandal in order to
keep his share.
If he breaks it, he could see his time with the children cut by 20 per
cent - leaving them with Elin 70 per cent of the time and giving him
just 30.
According to a source, Woods' high profile DUI arrest on May 29 prompted
Elin to consider applying for full custody of the children. Woods is
due to face court over the DUI charge on August 9
.
No comments:
Post a Comment