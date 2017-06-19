Tiger Woods spends Father's Day with his two young children

Tiger Woods spent Father's Day with his two young children, his nine-year-old daughter Sam and eight-year-old son Charlie, at a cinema in Florida on Sunday morning . After his infamous 3am DUI arrest, the golf legend checked himself into a rehab so he can have joint custody of his kids.
According to the Radar Online, Woods visited the rehab center with his children on June 2 and signed up for treatment just days later.
He also reportedly booked out the entire male inpatient unit at The Jupiter Medical Center for 28 days to be treated for 'pain killer addiction'.
2 comments:
Cool..
I pray he recovers well. Pple always think anyone going to rehab is a drug or alcohol addict. Thank God u mentioned his reason for going in d write up. It's not easy playing golf without having pains all over. Thou Wendy Williams dint find the need to rent all d male session and be alone in d place. He needs pple around. Period
Post a Comment