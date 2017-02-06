TI says he walked away from his marriage to Tiny because she was too busy finding faults in him

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
And what did he do to make her not complain too much?Long live LIB
Someone married your ugly ass out of cute chick's. And you re find faults. Hehehehe. Your village people are really after you. Hahahahaha
Post a Comment
2 comments:
And what did he do to make her not complain too much?
Long live LIB
Someone married your ugly ass out of cute chick's. And you re find faults. Hehehehe. Your village people are really after you. Hahahahaha
Post a Comment