T.I and Tiny are back together...just weeks after Tiny ended their marriage (photos)
Two days ago, estranged couple, T.I. and Tiny were spotted together at an Atlanta night club
wearing matching outfits, following TI’s final Hustle Gang concert this weekend. People said they looked like a couple inside the club. Tiny also showed up in T.I.'s bedroom on Instagram Live this week. Watch that after the cut...
8 comments:
Lol! They divorce issues was just for their show!,
@Tonto and @Church
Oya, let's go there
@Galore
Thats a good man for you ..we never joke with our ride or die women ..
They still have feelings for each other...LOVE!!!
Good for them. Let they will say in a proverb "trouble no de born better pikin"
so all the dissing and drama that have been happening between them was all a stunt for their television show? kai these americans self, they know how
to deceive themselves.
CONFUSED MOFOS
I think they genuinely love each other but sometimes don't know how to tolerate each other.
Long live LIB
