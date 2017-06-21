 T.I and Tiny are back together...just weeks after Tiny ended their marriage (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

T.I and Tiny are back together...just weeks after Tiny ended their marriage (photos)

Two days ago, estranged couple, T.I. and Tiny were spotted together at an Atlanta night club wearing matching outfits, following TI’s final Hustle Gang concert this weekend. People said they looked like a couple inside the club. Tiny also showed up in T.I.'s bedroom on Instagram Live this week. Watch that after the cut...



She comes in in the 49 mark


Posted by at 6/21/2017 11:43:00 am

8 comments:

DoInZ said...

Lol! They divorce issues was just for their show!,

21 June 2017 at 11:45
GALORE said...

@Tonto and @Church

Oya, let's go there



@Galore

21 June 2017 at 11:48
Anonymous said...

Thats a good man for you ..we never joke with our ride or die women ..

21 June 2017 at 11:49
Amaka Doris said...

They still have feelings for each other...LOVE!!!

21 June 2017 at 11:52
Beauty Osas said...

Good for them. Let they will say in a proverb "trouble no de born better pikin"

21 June 2017 at 11:59
Matt said...

so all the dissing and drama that have been happening between them was all a stunt for their television show? kai these americans self, they know how

to deceive themselves.

21 June 2017 at 12:12
OSINANL said...

CONFUSED MOFOS

21 June 2017 at 12:21
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

I think they genuinely love each other but sometimes don't know how to tolerate each other.

Long live LIB

21 June 2017 at 12:26

