Thursday, 8 June 2017

Throwback to the transfer that never was

In 2005, John Obi Mikel was one of the world's hottest prospects. He had just come off the back of a stellar U20 campaign where Nigeria finished runners up to Argentina and he was named second best player of the tournament behind a certain Lionel Messi. England's biggest clubs had their sights set on this teen prodigy who plied his trade at Norway's Lyn Oslo and he did move to the Premier League but not without some controversy.
He was first paraded as a Manchester United player complete with a press conference where he was pictured in the club's jersey. Things took a twist when he chose to sign on for Chelsea instead.

The issue went to court and Chelsea ended up paying £12million to Manchester United and £4million to Lyn Oslo. It is unknown how things would have turned out had he signed for the Red Devils but Mikel went on to enjoy 10 fruitful years at Chelsea during which he won the Premier League twice and the Champions league
