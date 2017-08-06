Throwback to the transfer that never was

He was first paraded as a Manchester United player complete with a press conference where he was pictured in the club's jersey. Things took a twist when he chose to sign on for Chelsea instead.
The issue went to court and Chelsea ended up paying £12million to Manchester United and £4million to Lyn Oslo. It is unknown how things would have turned out had he signed for the Red Devils but Mikel went on to enjoy 10 fruitful years at Chelsea during which he won the Premier League twice and the Champions league
