Thursday, 1 June 2017

Throwback photo of former President Alhaji Shehu Shagari with Buhari in a meeting before he was overthrown in 1983

This throwback photo of former President Alhaji Shehu Shagari and Muhammadu Buhari and other military leaders at a meeting was taken in 1983 before he was overthrown from power.

He was overthrown by General Buhari in a military coup on December 31, 1983 after his administration was plagued by allegations of corruption, including allegations of electoral fraud in the 1983 election. Alhaji Shehu Shagari who is the 6th President of Nigeria served as the first and only leader of Nigeria's Second Republic.
