He was overthrown by General Buhari in a military coup on December 31, 1983 after his administration was plagued by allegations of corruption, including allegations of electoral fraud in the 1983 election. Alhaji Shehu Shagari who is the 6th President of Nigeria served as the first and only leader of Nigeria's Second Republic.
Thursday, 1 June 2017
Throwback photo of former President Alhaji Shehu Shagari with Buhari in a meeting before he was overthrown in 1983
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/01/2017 04:45:00 pm
