Thursday, 22 June 2017

Three siblings choose to stay and die with their aged parents rathar than escape from Grenfell Tower fire (photos)

Three young siblings, bride-to-be Husna Begum, 22, and her brothers; Hanif, 26, and Hamid, 29, chose to stay and die with their parents in the Grenfell Tower fire in London, rather than leave them to die alone on the 17th floor as smoke and flames engulfed the building.

In an emotional conversation hours after the fire started, they all spoke to their relatives on the phone and explained their decision to stay.
They said that there was no way they could leave their 60-year-old mother, Rabeya, and 82-year-old father, Kamru Miah. They urged their relatives not to grieve for them as they were going to a better place.


It's been claimed they had an opportunity'of almost an hour after the fire began to make their way to safety but refused. Their cousin, Samir Ahmad, in an interview said; 
"Their dad could barely walk anyway. What were they going to do? Abandon him? Hats off to them. They didn't show cowardice. They stayed with their mum and dad. Family was so important to them. They lived together and they died together."
