"Those who beat up their wives are only bringing curses on their heads. A woman is a reflection of her husband and how her husband treats her.
They are delicate and must be treated as such. Our administration has been consistent in implementing policies and programmes that are designed to make life better for them. Any good done to a woman is done to the whole family. We must accord them their due respect” he said
Saturday, 10 June 2017
Those who beat up their wives are only bringing curses on their heads- Ayo Fayose
6/10/2017 12:01:00 pm
4 comments:
#Word
Correct talk from a Cursed Man.
See mumu!fayose u ve been a wife beater
Time for Igbo travel Ban!
