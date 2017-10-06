 Those who beat up their wives are only bringing curses on their heads- Ayo Fayose | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 10 June 2017

Those who beat up their wives are only bringing curses on their heads- Ayo Fayose

According to the Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, men who beat their wives are only bringing curses on their heads. Fayose stated this during an interactive session with primary school teachers and local government workers in the state.
"Those who beat up their wives are only bringing curses on their heads. ‎A woman is a reflection of her husband and how her husband treats her.
They are delicate and must be treated as such. Our administration has been consistent in implementing policies and programmes that are designed to make life better for them. Any good done to a woman is done to the whole family. We must accord them their due respect” he said
Posted by at 6/10/2017 12:01:00 pm

4 comments:

Andre Cooper said...

#Word

10 June 2017 at 12:18
RareSpecie Z said...

Correct talk from a Cursed Man.

10 June 2017 at 12:28
Anonymous said...

See mumu!fayose u ve been a wife beater

10 June 2017 at 12:37
Anonymous said...

Time for Igbo travel Ban!

10 June 2017 at 12:56

