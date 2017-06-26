"Those who are not loyal will be shown the way out"- Nyesom Wike speaks on the sudden dissolution of his cabinet

Speaking at the thanksgiving service for the majority chief whip of the state House of Assembly, Evans Bipi in Rivers state yesterday June 25th, Wike insinuated that loyalty was a factor that led to the sudden dissolution of his cabinet. He added that there was no crack in his government.
"This is when you know those who are loyal and those who are not loyal. There is no crack in government. We are working together. The dissolution was done in consultation with the leadership of PDP in the state. You must work with those who are loyal. Those who are not loyal will be shown the way out. Those who are loyal will come back. When you are going into another dispensation, you have to put things in order. In government, there are those hungry to come in and those hungry to go. If you are a political appointee, you must expect any eventuality" he said
