 Those asking for my recall from the senate are not even from my constituency – Dino Melaye | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 5 June 2017

Those asking for my recall from the senate are not even from my constituency – Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye says some residents of his state that are seeking for his recall from the senate are not even members of his constituency and so their demands are not valid. Last week, a group of youths from Kogi state petitioned INEC asking for Melaye's recall following the release of a purported audio tape where a male voice allegedly that of Dino was discussing bribe with a female voice, alleged to be that of Justice Akon Ikpeme, the tribunal judge who handled his election case in 2015.
Speaking in an interview with Channels TV yesterday, Melaye said the youths demanding his recall are being sponsored by his state governor, Yahaya Bello and his political rival, Smart Adeyemi.
“I am not scared, I am not perturbed. They are sponsored by Smart Adeyemi and my governor. And I want to tell you that those who even came to ask for the recall are not my constituents and it is unfortunate that they did not even know what to do. INEC told them to go back and do what they are supposed to do.”
Posted by at 6/05/2017 06:44:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts