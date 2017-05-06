Those asking for my recall from the senate are not even from my constituency – Dino Melaye

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV yesterday, Melaye said the youths demanding his recall are being sponsored by his state governor, Yahaya Bello and his political rival, Smart Adeyemi.
“I am not scared, I am not perturbed. They are sponsored by Smart Adeyemi and my governor. And I want to tell you that those who even came to ask for the recall are not my constituents and it is unfortunate that they did not even know what to do. INEC told them to go back and do what they are supposed to do.”
