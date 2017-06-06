 'This is not a time to use terror for political gain' - Hilary Clinton lashes out at Trump over London attack | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 6 June 2017

'This is not a time to use terror for political gain' - Hilary Clinton lashes out at Trump over London attack

Hillary Clinton has come out to criticize President Donald Trump's handling of recent terror attacks in London saying that "we are not living in normal times. This is not a time to lash out, to incite fear, or to use tragedy and terror for political gain".

Clinton made the speech at a fundraiser for an organization that builds ties between African-American and Jewish youths. 
 
In a clear reference to Trump's tweets Sunday and Monday criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan, she said: "It's a time for steady, determined leadership like we are seeing from local authorities in London, including the mayor of London."

Clinton also addressed recent racially motivated attacks in Oregon and Maryland saying, 'at a time when anti-Semitic hate crimes are on the rise when Americans, Muslims, African-Americans, Latinos are being targeted for racism; when violence motivated by hatred from Portland, Oregon, to College Park, ends the lives of young Americans, this program's vision of spreading tolerance is more urgent than ever".
