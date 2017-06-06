'This is not a time to use terror for political gain' - Hilary Clinton lashes out at Trump over London attack

Hillary Clinton has come out to criticize President Donald Trump's handling of recent terror attacks in London saying that "we are not living in normal times. This is not a time to lash out, to incite fear, or to use tragedy and terror for political gain".
Clinton made the speech at a fundraiser for an organization that builds ties between African-American and Jewish youths.
In a clear reference to Trump's tweets Sunday and Monday criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan, she said: "It's a time for steady, determined leadership like we are seeing from local authorities in London, including the mayor of London."
