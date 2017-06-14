 "This is for the ignorant ones with opinions" Temi Otedola says as she shares beautiful new photo | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

"This is for the ignorant ones with opinions" Temi Otedola says as she shares beautiful new photo

Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola who has been a victim of internet trolls recently on social media shared this beautiful new photo and captioned it; "this is for the ignorant ones with opinions"
Posted by at 6/14/2017 05:43:00 pm

4 comments:

Oyebola Barakat said...

Those shoes tho. Bk was here!!

14 June 2017 at 17:53
Lambert said...

Ofcourse the case was 100 percent political..Every single player in our democracy from

the leaders to media centre agents are 100 percent corrupt , so that is why they single out.

14 June 2017 at 17:54
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

No matter how you live your life, people will always talk!


Long live LIB

14 June 2017 at 17:55
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay o


... Merited happiness

14 June 2017 at 18:28

Post a Comment

