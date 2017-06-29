 "This cow wanna be relevant so bad" - Phyno drags the hell out of Hushpuppi over his fake designer watch comment.. | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

"This cow wanna be relevant so bad" - Phyno drags the hell out of Hushpuppi over his fake designer watch comment..

A day ago, Hushpuppi threw shade at singers Ice Prince and Phyno by insinuating that they wear fake wristwatches. He warned them not to complain about people buying pirated copies of their music when they themselves buy pirated copies of other people's work.

Phyno has now responded, dragging Hushpuppi left, right and center. See more of his posts shared via Snapchat after the cut...
 
Posted by at 6/29/2017 02:58:00 pm

98 comments:

Anonymous said...

Lmao. Phynooooo!!!!😅😅😅😅😅 i love this

29 June 2017 at 15:00
Anonymous said...

Ezugbo onye ala oh ... foolish hush boy.

29 June 2017 at 15:02
Michael Dim said...

Correct bro

29 June 2017 at 15:03
Anonymous said...

Hahahahahahhahhaha my boyfriend phyno haf vex oh! Pls ignore the cow

29 June 2017 at 15:03
Alloy Chikezie said...

Hushpuppi is beginning to over do it.
I use to respect him for "No noise kinda person that he was" allowing his money speak for him, but now I'm losing that respect.

Your comment will be visible after approval.

29 June 2017 at 15:03
Anonymous said...

Solid nwanne

29 June 2017 at 15:04
Anonymous said...

NICE ONE PHYNO SOMEBODY NEEDED TO PU HUSH PUPPY FOOL TO HIS PLACE......... MBOK HUSH PUPPY D PUPPET GO AND HIDE IN SHAME......

29 June 2017 at 15:05
Anonymous said...

c'mon!!! c'mon!!!! c'mon!!!!...Nwa dia, what's up, clear road for that man.....phyno u are mouthed

29 June 2017 at 15:07
Anonymous said...

Thank you phyno for putting that shit head in his place.

29 June 2017 at 15:07
Anonymous said...

Bastard COW indeed! Real wealth don't scream on d internet ask d Bill Gate. Puppy for Gucci olodo fag

29 June 2017 at 15:08
Abacha said...

Phyno! Twale! You said it all!

29 June 2017 at 15:09
Anonymous said...

Ladies and gentlemen give it up for the best clap back of 2017 so far.. Phyno I hail bros...

29 June 2017 at 15:09
Anonymous said...

Bastard COW indeed! Real wealth don't scream on d internet ask d Bill Gate. Puppy for Gucci olodo fag.Dangote with all his Wealth won't front, u know y? He anticipated his height u on d other side never blved u cld reach where u r. Fools fooling themselves on d net. Hissssss. Alobam nice one bro

29 June 2017 at 15:10
Anonymous said...

29 June 2017 at 15:10
Irene said...

bla bla... let them keep embarrassing themselves. He warned them not to complain about people buying pirated copies of their music when they themselves buy pirated copies of other

click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement

people's work. Phyno has now responded, dragging Hushpuppi left, right and center. in a few years time, they would be irrelevant.

29 June 2017 at 15:10
Adejoke Adeyemi said...

God above. See comeback with class. Epic comeback!! I'm so in love wt phyno ryt now

29 June 2017 at 15:10
Anonymous said...

Lolz! Is Hushpuppy there? (tongue out)

29 June 2017 at 15:10
mxt4real said...

Ezege 1v spoken

29 June 2017 at 15:11
Anonymous said...

Nice one phyno, this lunatic thinks he is popular, all these dirty drug dealers and fraudsters think we don't know their source of income. Your gist would soon be everywhere like Evans fool.

29 June 2017 at 15:12
Promise Ikechukwu said...

Silent could have been better.

29 June 2017 at 15:12
Anonymous said...

After George Sekibo's loss, Phyno's reply to the idiot hushbingo is the next best thing today.

29 June 2017 at 15:13
Adejoke Adeyemi said...

Epic!!!!

29 June 2017 at 15:13
Anonymous said...

Hush poodle Gucci no b food , u hear . People ND designer yet NA BQ u dey stay. After u don sell Ur kidney ND liver den scatter ya Anus Lolll

29 June 2017 at 15:13
Anonymous said...

🙌🙌🙌 nice one phyno.

29 June 2017 at 15:14
Chailai Montri said...

Phyno, U just earn urself more than d respect u had, I love every bit of ur response.

29 June 2017 at 15:14
Anonymous said...

Hushdog, ntoor, Phyno don finish you, ewu. Chai! Nwa afo, ijie. Ekene dili phyno, onye oma. You are not loud my brother. Don't mind the ritualists, fraudsters, drug peddlers, yahoo guys & idiots who keep flaunting their nonsense up & down. One day, God will expose their source of wealth. Hapu onye ala ahu, inyego ya ebe o na-afu ose. Phyno all the way

29 June 2017 at 15:15
Anonymous said...

Solid.

29 June 2017 at 15:15
Anonymous said...

Well done phyno fino

29 June 2017 at 15:16
Anonymous said...

Well done phyno fino!!!

29 June 2017 at 15:17
Anonymous said...

Adonbelieve it! Coming from Gaypuppi king of borrowpose?

29 June 2017 at 15:20
babatunde longe said...

Ghen ghen!!!!! "Phyno wick"....hushpuppi, u don die, u just messed wit d wrong one. Lolz. This is gonna be so much fun.

29 June 2017 at 15:21
lilian said...

My love for phyno just grew by 99.9%. The fool needed to be put to his place.

29 June 2017 at 15:21
Anonymous said...

My dear Phyno, don't mind that fool called Hushpuppi or dog or whatever his name is. Wealthy people do not show off on social media. He's just an empty vessel looking for attention. The last time I checked, his name is not the Forbes list.
He can only be remembered for buying Gucci stuff, What an achievement! Phyno, please don't be angry.

29 June 2017 at 15:22
Anonymous said...

Lwkmd, good for him, him wahala too much. 🖒 phyno

29 June 2017 at 15:22
Esquire said...

Epic!!!

29 June 2017 at 15:22
Chuka Nwankwo said...

I love u phyno,finish that fool for me

29 June 2017 at 15:22
Anonymous said...

Well done Phyno e di too much....na small and unwise boys dey make noise pass.

29 June 2017 at 15:23
sheila okeke said...

Hahahahahaha @ real wealth ain't loud Phyno fyno my man, u really blast am well, this hushpuppi abi na wetin be him name is so loud ehnnn, be like say he stay for poverty well well

29 June 2017 at 15:24
merryfrancee said...

Pino pino nwa!! Tell the idiot he is an idiot and will remain an idiot for a very long time!!! Nonsense plus ingredients!!!.. ndi ala!!!

29 June 2017 at 15:24
Adrian Udensi said...

Enter your comment...i like de finishing move by phyno, IBU ONYE ALA? no small cow, puppy wants to be noticed, hehehe man

29 June 2017 at 15:25
Adrian Udensi said...

Enter your comment...i like de finishing move by phyno, IBU ONYE ALA? no be small cow, puppy wants to be noticed, yeye man

29 June 2017 at 15:26
Shalom Ajemigbeyi said...

yea! that's more like it...its high time the "puppi" knows where he belongs.

29 June 2017 at 15:26
Vicwhytehart said...

Epic!!! Mature words though.....

29 June 2017 at 15:27
onyinyechi nzekwe said...

Nwanna phinofino why reply this gay bastard...I no say him no dey ur level half..him just want make ppl notice am..#inrealhustlewestand...fool.

29 June 2017 at 15:28
Anonymous said...

clap back of life. crossing my legs, waiting for ice prince to deal hushpussycat d final blow. zamani oya.

29 June 2017 at 15:28
prosperprosper25@yahoo.com said...

Mature minds talk because they have something to say...
Fools talk because they have to say something.

Times without number I have said it that real wealth does not struggle to be seen.

You make your money legitimately.. you'll have no time to showcase and make noises of how you're spending it online.



Mature mind-Phyno
Fool(cow)-Hushpuppi

Mail-prosperprosper25@yahoo.com

29 June 2017 at 15:28
Anonymous said...

Oooh!phyno my love for you just rose to 105%,teach that gullible fellow how to behave,bitch sit down!be humble ,yea bitch cus you are a mutherfuckin senseless faggot#husspupi# runalong fool and go suck ur bff bobrisky's leaking ass and leave phyno the hell alone cus he ain't your mate,oloribruku Sombori

29 June 2017 at 15:28
Anonymous said...

Phyno shouldn't have respond to that low lifer

29 June 2017 at 15:29
Otavboruo ovie said...

That's the boss.alabam. u killed him. Oya husspuppi hang yourself.

29 June 2017 at 15:30
Anonymous said...

wanna be celebrity without working for it...i don't if wearing designers make one a celebrity.

29 June 2017 at 15:30
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Choi! See frying 🍳

29 June 2017 at 15:30
Anonymous said...

Awesome responses.

Signed by Orobo.

29 June 2017 at 15:30
FLEX said...

Hushpuppi ti fi ori tu ile agbon, o di dandan ki agbon o taa, Hushpuppi ti te oka ni iru mole, o di dandan ki oka sha paa, ... Ice Prince Zamani, am waiting for yours disses ..or make two of you do colabo and spit shits on the guy's head. we can see wat fetch ice prince and phyno money, hushbingo should pls come tell us what is fetching him money.. Bad pikin among the better pinki.

29 June 2017 at 15:32
Michael Robert said...

Na linda dey give them platform to hawk their stupidity... Dey feel say na to flash cash and designers online why their generation dey sock g4 without sugar

29 June 2017 at 15:33
Kenny Osy Okolie said...

OMG.... my brother don't mind that Gucci madness.

29 June 2017 at 15:34
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Let me come and be going o


... Merited happiness

29 June 2017 at 15:35
amechi bright said...

Lol. Igbo nigga dnt joke at all. Nwanne Joya ma obu Onye ara ka ona eko -eko. Dnt mind him. " o ntu a ona akpu wasi umu Nwoke ike na ebu ya isi.
Funny # cucci pupet

29 June 2017 at 15:35
Anonymous said...

hmm really impressed the first wise igbo man

29 June 2017 at 15:35
Okafor Chioma said...

That is my guy @ phynofino, correct guy pls don't allow dat mumu money miss road, attention seeking hussy nkita, onye ara to ruin u day cos ur are 2 big 4 him

29 June 2017 at 15:35
Anonymous said...

Epic response from a guy who is using his brain to think not his anus.

29 June 2017 at 15:35
Anonymous said...

Finishing move!!! Attitude adjustment served.

29 June 2017 at 15:36
Anonymous said...

Hushpuppi reminds me of Bobrisky!!! without social media they wont be known for their foolishness

29 June 2017 at 15:36
Julius Tha Freshboi said...

Tell the fool... tell him!

29 June 2017 at 15:36
Anonymous said...

Phyno ,that's d best answers for a fool like hushmonkey

29 June 2017 at 15:36
Anonymous said...

Linda pls this time around post my comment nau watin I do u?.

29 June 2017 at 15:37
Anonymous said...

Lol....@guccipuppet. This hushpuppi guy needs small beating.

29 June 2017 at 15:38
stanley nwanna said...

I love phyno for this. Fake cows who engage in financial frude abroad then come home to rant like animals.

29 June 2017 at 15:39
Neks Neks said...

NOW, THAT'S EPICCCCC... ''GUCCI PUPPET'' HAHAHA

29 June 2017 at 15:39
Anonymous said...

this guy hushpuppi, nawa 4 u. easy man

29 June 2017 at 15:40
Okowright Balaxy said...

Too much of Hushpuppy. Who em help sef?

29 June 2017 at 15:42
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...phyno fino tell him ur the real deal

29 June 2017 at 15:42
Anonymous said...

Brotherly tell him, nonsense.

29 June 2017 at 15:43
Anonymous said...

hush puppy , a drug dealer and fraudster with no clean means , how dear you drag Phyno . A man that works hard for his money , Hush , you should be in the same cell as Evans bloody faggot . Tell us the source of your income . Is it because 9Ja is a lawless country that you dare to flaunt your ill gotton wealth . Hissss

Pls Phyno ignore the bagger

29 June 2017 at 15:43
Anonymous said...

Geez!! Phyno get mouth oo. He don finish d puppi guy kpatakpata

29 June 2017 at 15:43
Anonymous said...

Hushpuppy the pussy gay Nigga, drug pedeling mother fucker. Get out here bitch nigga.

29 June 2017 at 15:44
Anonymous said...

29 June 2017 at 15:44
Hrm paul said...

What da fuck dis is d baddest shade I have seen in my life Jesu phyno Dino murdered hush dog chai see punch line for phyno shade $ ibu onye ala,#,cow# Gucci puppet # it goes on lordie he just feel screwed hush dog with a pen knife he stuck it right inside his punnie ass

29 June 2017 at 15:44
Anonymous said...

Eze nnunu don't mind that good for nothing idiot...

29 June 2017 at 15:46
Ikechukwu Ekeh said...

Phyno nwanne ibu onye nkem any time any day

29 June 2017 at 15:49
Abux said...

End of Discussion. All hail Phynofino.

29 June 2017 at 15:49
Anonymous said...

Wasere Phyno paddy mi, tell the mugu

29 June 2017 at 15:49
Anonymous said...

Phyno easy my brother
Hushpuppi is cool also very very cool ait
You only see Gucci You ain't seen nothing yet.
He got lots and lots that never been posted.
Lots my brother Phyno

29 June 2017 at 15:50
Anonymous said...

Proper roasting be this oo

29 June 2017 at 15:50
Anonymous said...

Phyno easy my brother
Hushpuppi is cool also very very cool ait
You only see Gucci You ain't seen nothing yet.
He got lots and lots that never been posted.
29 June 2017 at 15:50
tsalz said...

E b like say hush puppi wan cry..

29 June 2017 at 15:50
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...nice one jare

29 June 2017 at 15:51
Anonymous said...

Nice one phyno!!!!👏👏👏👍
I just hope this hush smelly puppi would learn alot from this message. Cuz am really getting crampy and irritated by his constant bellowing of die-hard wanna be famous by force because he made some stupid illegal money from Malaysia.really??? Huh.. wareva.
Idiotic mortha!..comparing urself to high profiled giants in the industry. Shoe don't fit brush,get a life or seat ur leaky butt hole someplace already. fat nugget!

29 June 2017 at 15:51
John Franklin said...

Phynofino my nigga for life .....u just nailed that hushpuppi gay bastard....ima put some slugs in his ass soon......Gucci is cheap for all I care...if he's got money let the gay fool go buy the new Rolls Royce sweptail..

29 June 2017 at 15:51
glo splendid said...

Hahahahahahahahaha....nwa afor igbo......nice nice.

29 June 2017 at 15:51
chimaobi simeon said...

Pls someone should tell me phyno's address so I can send him gift baskets for reminding this guy where he truly belongs

29 June 2017 at 15:53
Anonymous said...

Give it to him phyno my man.

29 June 2017 at 15:53
Abigail Ajibade said...

God bless u. It's good sometimes to put people in their very place. Must u always come for others? Even if it's fake, no be one person produce am?

29 June 2017 at 15:53
Anonymous said...

Nice one phyno!!!!👏👏👏👍
I just hope this hush smelly puppi would learn alot from this message. Cuz am really getting crampy and irritated by his constant bellowing of his die-hard wanna be famous by force because he made some stupid illegal money from Malaysia.really??? Huh.. wareva.
Idiotic mortha!..comparing urself to high profiled giants in the industry. Shoe don't fit bruh,get a life or seat ur leaky butt hole someplace already. fat nugget!

29 June 2017 at 15:53
Anonymous said...

God bless you Pyno....

29 June 2017 at 15:54
Anonymous said...

Nice one phyno. Let the cow indeed be a cow! Bastard called hushpuppi....

29 June 2017 at 15:55
Anonymous said...

Abeg hush up puppi. Shoe don't fit indeed. Go park well. Fat cow

29 June 2017 at 15:55
Anonymous said...

Very well said phyno. Na man u be.

29 June 2017 at 15:55
Anonymous said...

Attention seeker

29 June 2017 at 15:56

