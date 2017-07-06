 This administration will finish anything it starts- acting president Yemi Osinbajo says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

This administration will finish anything it starts- acting president Yemi Osinbajo says

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, says the Buhari-led administration would complete any of the projects it started before the end of its tenure. The acting president said this when he met with a delegation from Bayelsa State regarding the $3.6 billion Brass Fertilizer & Petro-Chemical Company, at the state house Abuja today June 6th.

According to Osinbajo, the Buhari administration is working so hard to change the culture of abandoned projects in Nigeria. According to him "a new way of thinking is emerging” “The Buhari administration, this government is committed to finishing whatever we start. At the end of the day, we shall ensure that” he said
Posted by at 6/07/2017 12:21:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts