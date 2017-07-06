According to Osinbajo, the Buhari administration is working so hard to change the culture of abandoned projects in Nigeria. According to him "a new way of thinking is emerging” “The Buhari administration, this government is committed to finishing whatever we start. At the end of the day, we shall ensure that” he said
Wednesday, 7 June 2017
This administration will finish anything it starts- acting president Yemi Osinbajo says
According to Osinbajo, the Buhari administration is working so hard to change the culture of abandoned projects in Nigeria. According to him "a new way of thinking is emerging” “The Buhari administration, this government is committed to finishing whatever we start. At the end of the day, we shall ensure that” he said
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/07/2017 12:21:00 am
