 ThinTallTony celebrates his late look-alike brother who would have been a year older today | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 6 June 2017

ThinTallTony celebrates his late look-alike brother who would have been a year older today

BB Naija contestant, ThinTallTony, took to his IG page to celebrate his look alike late brother who would have been 39 today. Recall that the married dad of two had always spoken about his late brother while in the house. Sharing this childhood photo of them, TTT wrote;


"You would have been 39 today...remember you told me one day I will have a name! Well that's a changed story now brother. I have a name and success is the watch word now...I miss you bro and I know you are that actor, comedian a DJ right up there in heaven. Try not to bring the roof down bro lol...I am so sorry you are missing all of this now but someday! Not today, we will jam like we use to....I have a new name now and its @thintalltony just giving you heads up just incase you are searching for me when the time comes, lol...I love you brother and Rest In Peace #thintalltony#proudlynigerian #madeinnigeria#madlove #changebeginswithme#whatscrackerlacking #anothercalabarboy#rip #restinpeace #june #june6 #6".
Posted by at 6/06/2017 02:25:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts