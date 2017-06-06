"You would have been 39 today...remember you told me one day I will have a name! Well that's a changed story now brother. I have a name and success is the watch word now...I miss you bro and I know you are that actor, comedian a DJ right up there in heaven. Try not to bring the roof down bro lol...I am so sorry you are missing all of this now but someday! Not today, we will jam like we use to....I have a new name now and its @thintalltony just giving you heads up just incase you are searching for me when the time comes, lol...I love you brother and Rest In Peace #thintalltony#proudlynigerian #madeinnigeria#madlove #changebeginswithme#whatscrackerlacking #anothercalabarboy#rip #restinpeace #june #june6 #6".
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Tuesday, 6 June 2017
ThinTallTony celebrates his late look-alike brother who would have been a year older today
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/06/2017 02:25:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment