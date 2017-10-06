The two top aides who resigned are Joint chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill who formed part of May's small inner circle and were blamed by many Conservatives for the party's lackluster campaign and unpopular election platform.
Saturday, 10 June 2017
Theresa May's Chief of Staff resigns after election results
