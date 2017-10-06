 Theresa May's Chief of Staff resigns after election results | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 10 June 2017

Theresa May's Chief of Staff resigns after election results

This morning, two top aides to British Prime Minister, Theresa May resigned accepting some of the blame for an election that proved as a disaster for the Conservative Party,

The two top aides who resigned are Joint chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill who formed part of May's small inner circle and were blamed by many Conservatives for the party's lackluster campaign and unpopular election platform.

In a resignation statement on the Conservative Home website, Timothy conceded that the campaign had failed to communicate "Theresa's positive plan for the future," and missed signs of surging support for the opposition Labour Party.
