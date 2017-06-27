Watch: Man,20 arrested for raping a 9-year-old girl in Rivers State pleads for forgiveness

Rivers State Police Command have arrested a 20-year-old man for raping a 9-year-old girl in the Rumuorlumeni area of Port Harcourt. In the video, the suspect, who hails from Abia State confessed to having repeatedly defiled the minor and is pleading for leniency. Watch the video below:
2 comments:
