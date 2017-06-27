 Watch: Man,20 arrested for raping a 9-year-old girl in Rivers State pleads for forgiveness | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Watch: Man,20 arrested for raping a 9-year-old girl in Rivers State pleads for forgiveness

Rivers State Police Command have arrested a 20-year-old man for raping a 9-year-old girl in the Rumuorlumeni area of Port Harcourt. In the video, the suspect, who hails from Abia State confessed to having repeatedly defiled the minor and is pleading for leniency. Watch the video below:


Anonymous said...

Seems u were sleeping when u posted this Linda. Different caption ni....ekushe oh!

27 June 2017 at 03:50
whitefalcon said...

See how I just waste my time and data for this imbecile. English e no fit speak no to rape small picking be ur calling. Smh

27 June 2017 at 04:24

