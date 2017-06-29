 “There was money and roof over my head but I was deeply ‘out of order'” – Music executive, Ubi Franklin, reflects on his life in the last one year | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

“There was money and roof over my head but I was deeply ‘out of order'” – Music executive, Ubi Franklin, reflects on his life in the last one year

In a series of post he shared on IG this afternoon, music executive, Ubi Franklin, took a trip down memory lane as he reflected on his life in the last one year. He captured the trials he had surmounted and also gave out some words of encouragement to anyone going through tough times. He revealed he had suicidal thoughts as well but he was able to conquer them. Read what he wrote after the cut...


3 comments:

Manuel Kunmi said...

hmmmmmmn deep

29 June 2017 at 16:55
kayode odusanya said...

What I always say...everyone has problems...our problems are just different.


29 June 2017 at 17:13
Anonymous said...

this is really touching.like u know what i needed right now...thank u so much ubi franklin.wish to meet u one day

29 June 2017 at 17:26

