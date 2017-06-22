The United Nations partners The Osasu Show to promote Global Goals for Sustainable Development

World Environment Day (WED) which occurs on the 5th of June every year was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972 and subsequently held its first campaign in 1973. WED has been a flagship campaign for raising awareness on emerging environmental issues across the world.
The United Nations SDG Action Campaign in collaboration with The Osasu Show and Women Environmental Program put together an event at Millennium Park, Abuja, to Assess the current state of the environment and its impact on human development, Link environmental actions to the achievement of the SDGs, and Proffer policy, legal, institutional intervention necessary for preserving and protecting the environment for future generations.
Thereafter the conversation moved to the National Assembly where the Senate and House Committee on SDGs deliberated best practices that will aide Nigeria in achieving the SDGs by 2030.
