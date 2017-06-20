 The ultimate study abroad experience | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 20 June 2017

The ultimate study abroad experience

Are you looking for overseas study opportunities for yourself or a loved one? Do you intend to broaden your horizon?  Visit PFL Education offices and get enrolled in over 40 destinations of Education First such as Australia, Canada, Irland, New Zealand, Singapore, UK and USA etc.
Experience success unlimited as you:


Achieve fluency, see the world, expand your international network – and launch your global future with Over 40 destinations worldwide.

Gain skills for your global career with University-certified and internship programs ensure you’re adding to your CV while abroad.
The world’s largest ranking of English skills, which features ranking and analysis of 72 countries and territories in 2016.

To get in touch with the nearest PFL Education representative to you, click https://goo.gl/fVmxrB to register for free

You can also visit: www.preparationforlife.com or call 09094031431 for further details.
