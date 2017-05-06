 "The same idiots saying trash about Dammy Krane used to ask him for help" - Bobrisky | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 5 June 2017

"The same idiots saying trash about Dammy Krane used to ask him for help" - Bobrisky

Bobrisky just lashed out via Snapchat at people criticizing musician Dammy Krane, who was arrested in Miami on the 2nd of June for theft, credit card and identity fraud.
6 comments:

Holla Jhay said...

No kidding. Shit is real mehn!

5 June 2017 at 17:52
confidence essien said...

.....they will soon catch you bobsmelling

5 June 2017 at 17:56
Alan said...

bobrisky is saying God should touch the heart of people that arrested him? wow, so it is okay for a wannabe nigerian artiste to scam a company all in the name of flaunting on instagram.

5 June 2017 at 18:04
Davido's driver said...

Soneone should chain this guy

5 June 2017 at 18:10
Anonymous said...

The 20,000 people that liked his Instagram video of him eating kpomo in a the jet should contribute $2 (N 700) each or $40,000 to pay for his bail bond set at $22,000 nah. Shey Na una encourage am...

5 June 2017 at 18:15
daniel ubong said...

So sad.

5 June 2017 at 18:15

