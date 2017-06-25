The Quramo Writers Prize 2017

Everyone has a story inside him or her, unique to them, only possibly told by them. The Quramo Writers Prize would encourage the inclination, the habit, the discipline, and the art of telling these stories. They are important because of our collective identity, the sense of history they convey, because our stories are who we are.
With an estimated 65,000,000 citizens scattered among over 250 ethnic groups, there are many stories out there just waiting to be told.
The Prize calls for writers to submit unpublished work of fiction and nonfiction, and is open in two categories: a general prize and an under 16 prize. The general category has a minimum word count of 5,000 words, while the under 16 prize has an upper limit of 3,000 words.
There will be one winner in each category. Each winner will receive a cash prize, a publishing contract, and more.
Participants can submit their work on the Quramo Publishing website by filling out the application form and uploading their submissions at http://quramo.com/contact/quramo_writers_prize
Alternatively, manuscripts are accepted via post/email to the addresses provided. The under-16 category submissions should indicate their age on the application form.
This call for submissions is officially open. The formal ceremony announcing the final winners will hold in September.
