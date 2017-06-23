The Queen of England reported to Police for not wearing a seatbelt

The Queen of England was on Wednesday reported to West Yorkshire Police for not wearing a seatbelt as she travelled to the State Opening of Parliament.
According to the Authorities, they received a 999 call from someone saying the Queen was not wearing a seat belt as she travelled with Prince Charles through London from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.
Confirming the call in a tweet, it was indicated that the call was not an emergency and shouldn't have been made to 999.
"999 call received reporting that the Queen isn't wearing a seatbelt. #not999 #notevenwestyorkshire," the tweet read.
Under UK law, civil and criminal proceedings cannot be taken against the Queen, but under the Queen and law section of the Royal Family's website, it states: "The Queen is careful to ensure that all her activities in her personal capacities are carried out in strict accordance with the law."
