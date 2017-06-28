The price of foodstuff continues to increase in Nigerian markets- See Kate Henshaw's tweet

“The Federal Government will intervene on the prices of rice and other commodities in the next two weeks. Details of the intervention would be spelt out for all Nigerians. We are talking to farmers to ensure that the prices are drastically reduced. Government has also put in place different measures aimed at making farming encouraging."
Actress, Kate Henshaw on twitter listed out the prices of some foodstuffs in the market and the replies show that nothing has changed yet. See more tweets after the cut.
Idiot govt. Worst ever. Common food dat shod be cheap, is so dam expensive. This is why Nigerians fight for food at parties n weddings since its free. unless govt ruling a beautiful country period
I salute your doggedness Kate. you have been very outspoken of late in defence of the common man despite the odds, I wish other celebrities can borrow a leaf from you
