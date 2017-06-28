 The price of foodstuff continues to increase in Nigerian markets- See Kate Henshaw's tweet | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

The price of foodstuff continues to increase in Nigerian markets- See Kate Henshaw's tweet

Over two weeks ago, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, who also doubles as the chairman of presidential task force on soaring prices of foodstuffs, disclosed that the prices of rice and other food stuffs were expected to fall. This he said in an interview with Leadership saying;

 “The Federal Government will intervene on the prices of rice and other commodities in the next two weeks. Details of the intervention would be spelt out for all Nigerians. We are talking to farmers to ensure that the prices are drastically reduced. Government has also put in place different measures aimed at making farming encouraging."
Actress, Kate Henshaw on twitter listed out the prices of some foodstuffs in the market and the replies show that nothing has changed yet. See more tweets after the cut.
2 comments:

Esther Norah said...

Idiot govt. Worst ever. Common food dat shod be cheap, is so dam expensive. This is why Nigerians fight for food at parties n weddings since its free. unless govt ruling a beautiful country period

28 June 2017 at 05:35
Nwa na Dubai said...

I salute your doggedness Kate. you have been very outspoken of late in defence of the common man despite the odds, I wish other celebrities can borrow a leaf from you

28 June 2017 at 05:42

