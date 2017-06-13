The perfect bra size - Fellas pay attention

Let us show you how.
STEP 1
Get a measuring tape, and stand in front of a mirror. Ensure that you are putting on a non padded and fitted bra.
STEP 2
Place the measuring tape directly underneath your bust and measure in inches.(mentally note the measurement.) That is your band size. If it is an odd number, or in half inch. Please round off to the nearest even number.
STEP 3
Place the tape rule directly across the fullest part of your breasts. ( Please note the number as well)
STEP 4
Subtract the number in step 3 from Step 2( your band size).
