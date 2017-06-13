 The perfect bra size - Fellas pay attention | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

The perfect bra size - Fellas pay attention

Lots of women don’t know their exact bra size. They just buy a bra based on mere fitting. A lot of U.S. Nigerian women only know our band size and totally forget about their cup size. The band size of most bras range from 30 to 44( only the even numbers), while the cup size range from A to J.

Let us show you how.

STEP 1
Get a measuring tape, and stand in front of a mirror. Ensure that you are putting on a non padded and fitted bra.

STEP 2
Place the measuring tape directly underneath your bust and measure in inches.(mentally note the measurement.) That is your band size.  If it is an odd number, or in half inch. Please round off to the nearest even number.


STEP 3
Place the tape rule directly across the fullest part of your breasts. ( Please note the number as well)

STEP 4
Subtract the number in step 3 from Step 2( your band size).

This is one of the benefits you get when you shop at www.SlimGirl.Ng. You don't have to guess. We will not only teach you, we will assist you at our stores.
 You can find us anywhere, Lekki or Ikeja store, Abuja or online at www.slimgirl.ng

Walk into any Slim Girl Store and get the perfect sized bra.
Ikeja: No 52 Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos. Tel: 2349086168385
Lekki: Aaron’s Lekki Mall, Plot 12B Olubunmi Owa street, off Admiralty way, Lekki Phase 1 beside British Int'l School near Lilygate Hotel. Tel: +2349086168384
Abuja: No 19, Durban street, off Ademola Adetokunbo crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja. Tel: +2349090870038

Call/WhatsApp our All Female staff at 08090663294 or 08090663293

Visit our website www.slimgirl.ng to place your order or visit our stores;









FREE SHIPPING ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA ON ALL PREPAID ORDERS!









Posted by at 6/13/2017 10:26:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts