The only thing good about this presidency is Professor Yemi Osinbajo- Reno Omkri

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
That was how Jonathan was good during yaradua's time till he became the president. Abeg shift! Don't trust any Nigerian politician.Long live LIB
reno omkri is right this time. it is only when the case doesn't favour the presidency want to get a bigger penis? click here nowthat they come out. buhari has still not shown us his certificate, the man is a double failure.
That is a statistically right even prof. Osibanjo credibility is to certain extent. Sinking govt.
For where..even the Osinbanjo has soiled his hands as he dances to their tunes otherwise he will speak boldly as a pastor..th e very day he accepted this gift of marriage through Tinubu was the very day he sold his...complete am
Ok seenStop wasting money on high data. Get free browsing cheat on all networks
so true. he is more effective than buhari. i wish we could put religious and tribal sentiments aside and do the right thing
Post a Comment
7 comments:
That was how Jonathan was good during yaradua's time till he became the president. Abeg shift! Don't trust any Nigerian politician.
Long live LIB
reno omkri is right this time. it is only when the case doesn't favour the presidency
want to get a bigger penis? click here now
that they come out. buhari has still not shown us his certificate, the man is a double failure.
That is a statistically right even prof. Osibanjo credibility is to certain extent. Sinking govt.
For where..even the Osinbanjo has soiled his hands as he dances to their tunes otherwise he will speak boldly as a pastor..th e very day he accepted this gift of marriage through Tinubu was the very day he sold his...complete am
For where..even the Osinbanjo has soiled his hands as he dances to their tunes otherwise he will speak boldly as a pastor..th e very day he accepted this gift of marriage through Tinubu was the very day he sold his...complete am
Ok seen
Stop wasting money on high data. Get free browsing cheat on all networks
so true. he is more effective than buhari. i wish we could put religious and tribal sentiments aside and do the right thing
Post a Comment