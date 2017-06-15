 The only thing good about this presidency is Professor Yemi Osinbajo- Reno Omkri | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 15 June 2017

The only thing good about this presidency is Professor Yemi Osinbajo- Reno Omkri

As he shared on his Facebook page.
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

That was how Jonathan was good during yaradua's time till he became the president. Abeg shift! Don't trust any Nigerian politician.


15 June 2017 at 09:29
Bright said...

reno omkri is right this time. it is only when the case doesn't favour the presidency

that they come out. buhari has still not shown us his certificate, the man is a double failure.

15 June 2017 at 09:34
Stanak said...

That is a statistically right even prof. Osibanjo credibility is to certain extent. Sinking govt.

15 June 2017 at 09:39
Anonymous said...

For where..even the Osinbanjo has soiled his hands as he dances to their tunes otherwise he will speak boldly as a pastor..th e very day he accepted this gift of marriage through Tinubu was the very day he sold his...complete am

15 June 2017 at 09:47
Anonymous said...

Juliana Chi said...

Ok seen



15 June 2017 at 09:49
Anonymous said...

so true. he is more effective than buhari. i wish we could put religious and tribal sentiments aside and do the right thing

15 June 2017 at 09:58

