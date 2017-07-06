'The only reason he was caught is because God loves him and want to ascertain him back to his will' - Cynthia Morgan stands with Dammy Krane over his arrest

Cynthia Morgan who was at some point linked to Dammy Krane has defended him over his arrest for alleged grand theft and credit card fraud in Maimi.
The controversial dancehall artiste yesterday posted a photo of Dammy Krane and left him a message, which many people misinterpreted. She deleted that and wrote another one defending her friend and blasted those who misinterpreted her previous post. She wrote;
'I have never been involved in fraud directly or indirectly with fraud but I know an attack when I see one and I also know an attack that will lead to a redemption of a great soul when I see one.
The only reason why he was caught is because God loves him and want to realign and ascertain him back to his will and true purpose of his life. A lot of people get into fraud and never get caught and lost their soul and life in the process and will forever wish to order before it got too late...
For me, I see this is as the creator calling a special one back to order so he can achieve his will for him and finally be able to fly his own private jets or at least finally get to pay with his own credit cards.
If you don’t fall you don’t rise we all have prizes we pay for greatness, so if my previous post is too difficult for you to understand just lock up and pray for Gods wisdom alongside while praying for Dammy to be free and all charges against him be dropped because I can see some horror youths and bloggers feasting on their if ignorance and negligence as usual.
Like I said I know some plants are more sensible than some humans youth and Nigerian bloggers but at least I thought this is 2017 and thought men will be wiser by now after all this dollar rise but, I stand corrected. Some people need hypo and their brains and not in their toilets. In every curse, there is a blessing and in every blessing, there is a curse.
