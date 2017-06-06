The Obebes Present: “Now That You’re Married” Talk Show | now Airing on Africa Magic

And this is why Talk Show, “Now That You’re Married” is a must-watch, as it is subject matter most can relate to.
Hosted by Liz Osho, who is a noted journalist and publicist, the show is centered on marriage in capital cities. Liz discusses topics/issues with 36 guests on perception of marriage as singles, and the reality “Now that You’re Married.”
Catch the show on Africa Magic Urban (DSTV channel 153) from June 5th at 11am CAT.
Brought to you by RedBoxAfrica Media Company, Yinka Obebe and Bola Yinka Obebe who are creative/media entrepreneurs, are Executive Producers of the show. The Obebes are a married couple, and their passion for helping marriages be successful, was their inspiration for creating the show.
Here is a sneak peek of the show:
https://www.youtube.co/watch?v=P0BnMpnqlFolist=PLJAKRwakx5azzBVWgJOBIWnI6FSpsQGel
The Obebes speak about why they created “Now that You’re Married”:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Pr-BARS2OE
Nice
... Merited happiness
