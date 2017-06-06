 The Obebes Present: “Now That You’re Married” Talk Show | now Airing on Africa Magic | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 6 June 2017

The Obebes Present: “Now That You’re Married” Talk Show | now Airing on Africa Magic

In our African society today, marriage is a constant hot topic, as many hold varying opinions influenced by their respective cultural norms.

And this is why Talk Show, “Now That You’re Married” is a must-watch, as it is subject matter most can relate to.
Hosted by Liz Osho, who is a noted journalist and publicist, the show is centered on marriage in capital cities. Liz discusses topics/issues with  36 guests on perception of marriage as singles, and the reality “Now that You’re Married.”

Catch the show on Africa Magic Urban (DSTV channel 153) from June 5th at  11am CAT.

Brought to you by RedBoxAfrica Media Company, Yinka Obebe and Bola Yinka Obebe who are creative/media entrepreneurs, are Executive Producers of the show. The Obebes are a married couple, and their passion for helping marriages be successful, was their inspiration for creating the show.

Here is a sneak peek of the show:
https://www.youtube.co/watch?v=P0BnMpnqlFolist=PLJAKRwakx5azzBVWgJOBIWnI6FSpsQGel


The Obebes speak about why they created “Now that You’re Married”:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Pr-BARS2OE

Posted by at 6/06/2017 01:45:00 pm

1 comment:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


... Merited happiness

6 June 2017 at 13:52

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts