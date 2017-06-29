 The Obamas vacation in style in Indonesia where Barack grew up (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

The Obamas vacation in style in Indonesia where Barack grew up (photos)

The former first family wrapped up their vacation on Indonesia's resort island of Bali then headed to Yogyakarta where Barack lived for several years as a child when his mother, Ann Dunham, moved there for her anthropological research. Before leaving Bali, Obama and his family were seen on a river rafting on Monday. Then on Wednesday, they were all spotted sightseeing in the historic city of Yogyakarta.

Barack, Michelle, Malia, and Sasha arrived on a private jet then drove to a luxury hotel in downtown Yogyakarta. They later went to visit the ninth-century Borobudur Temple in Magelang. A local official disclosed that about 650  Indonesian security forces were deployed to secure the family for the duration of their stay in Yogyakarta.

Obama moved to Indonesia in 1967 when he was six-years-old after his divorced mother remarried an Indonesian man.  After the marriage broke up, she remained there, working as an anthropologist and development aid worker, but Obama returned to Hawaii when he was 10 to live with his grandparents.

More photos below.

5 comments:

cheers to one of the best presidents of the usa.

29 June 2017 at 11:33
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Ok

29 June 2017 at 11:43
OSINANL said...

OBAMA THE MOST TWO-FACE AND CRAFTY PRESIDENT! TRUMP BEAT YOU

29 June 2017 at 11:52
Yugo said...

29 June 2017 at 12:01
Anonymous said...

We love and celebrate you! Its your destiny and to God be the Glory.
Keep up the good work and may the Lord grant you the strength, health and wisdom to bring about that change that you so much foresee possible in this world.
We salute you and by the way, the family looks great Mr President!
God bless.

29 June 2017 at 12:20

