The Obamas vacation in style in Indonesia where Barack grew up (photos)

Barack, Michelle, Malia, and Sasha arrived on a private jet then drove to a luxury hotel in downtown Yogyakarta. They later went to visit the ninth-century Borobudur Temple in Magelang. A local official disclosed that about 650 Indonesian security forces were deployed to secure the family for the duration of their stay in Yogyakarta.
Obama moved to Indonesia in 1967 when he was six-years-old after his divorced mother remarried an Indonesian man. After the marriage broke up, she remained there, working as an anthropologist and development aid worker, but Obama returned to Hawaii when he was 10 to live with his grandparents.
More photos below.
5 comments:
cheers to one of the best presidents of the usa.
Ok
OBAMA THE MOST TWO-FACE AND CRAFTY PRESIDENT! TRUMP BEAT YOU
We love and celebrate you! Its your destiny and to God be the Glory.
Keep up the good work and may the Lord grant you the strength, health and wisdom to bring about that change that you so much foresee possible in this world.
We salute you and by the way, the family looks great Mr President!
God bless.
