The number of male sex workers in Zambia is drastically increasing - New report

In as much as prostitution is very common among women in the world, men in Livingstone, Zambia have now taken over the business as the country is experiencing an increase of the female opposite sex sleeping with fellow men in exchange for money.
This came to light during the recent National HIV/AIDS stakeholder’s strategic framework plan meeting in Zambia.
The Southern Province AIDS coordination advisor, Rosemary Makasu made it know that there's an increase of male sex workers in Livingstone, one of biggest cities which also serve as the Country's tourist capital.
“Livingstone has seen an increase in the number of male sex workers. Most of them are mobile as they travel from other parts of the country into the tourist capital,” she said.
Mrs. Makasu said the vice has become a ‘lucrative business’.
“Some of these men even fight each other in some of the joints over foreign clients who seek their services. It seems lucrative as some of them have even constructed houses using the income they generate,” she said.
According to her, the trend has never been documented despite its negative impact on the fight against HIV/AIDS.
National AIDS Council director of programmes Fortune Chibamba said the prevalence rate of HIV is high amongst men having sex with fellow men.
He also identifies men that are having sex with fellow men as a key driver in the spread of HIV.
“The men having sex with fellow men want to show that they are straight, so they marry and have children, too. This makes them prone to HIV infection and they are likely to infect their wives,” he said.
Source: The Zambian Observer
No comments:
Post a Comment