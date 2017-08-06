The Niger Delta CEO's Summit

The convergence of Chief Executives, Business Operators, Stakeholders and Residents of Niger Delta to engage on issues that enhance productivity in the oil rich Niger Delta.
Is a business incubation programme for Niger Delta business operators, stakeholders and residents poised to hatch out future luminaries from the region in various sectors in Africa.It is a platform where aspiring and emerging business leaders convene to network, and learn from CEO's and reputable citizens from various sectors of the economy as they share their competencies, knowledge and experiences for the continued development of the Niger Delta.
The theme for this edition is: "Building An Enterprising Community For Sustainable Development in The Niger Delta".
OBJECTIVES
v To brainstorm and proffer solutions to the perennial economic challenges of the Niger Delta.
v To refine the principles and practices of business organizations in the Niger Delta with reference to global principles and practices.
v To develop cutting edge business models for sustainability.
v To explore the role of entrepreneurship in sustainable economic development.
v To sustain motivation of aspiring & emerging business leaders.
v To create networking channels and synergy for business owners and organizations.
v To explore business opportunities within the Niger Delta.
Venue: Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt.
Date: 10th June 2017
Time 9:00am (Doors Close at 9:15am)
Speakers:
Tonye Cole
Tonye Cole
Sen. Inatimi Rufus Spiff
(Stakeholder Niger Delta)
Alabo Tonye Graham Douglas
(Elder Statesman)
Sorgwe Ernest
(FastTrack Consulting)
Ebele Enunwa
(MD/Chief Executive Sundry Foods, Owners of Kilimanjaro and Market Square)
Amb. (Dr). Godknows Boladei Igali
(Career Diplomat)
Hilda Dokubo
(Veteran Actress and Youth Advocate)
Moses Siloko Siasia
(Chairman Mosilo Group)
Annkio Briggs
(Environmental and Human Right Activist)
Daniel Wilson
(Wilson Bakery and Confectioneries)
Oxygenated by: Fasttrack Consulting
Supported by: Sahara Energy, Century Group, Market Square, Kilimanjaro, Silverflame Media, Daniel Wilson Group, SOPRAMCO Ltd, Foundation for Peace and Nonviolence.
08037563812
08085404401
08037903761
www.fasttracknig.com
www.nigerdeltaceosummit.com
info@fasttracknig.com
