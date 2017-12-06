The Next Titan Nigeria, headlined by Heritage Bank is back for Season 4. Call for Entries now open!

Season 4 Auditions will hold in Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos before leading to Top 50 Boot camp, after which the 16 finalists who will live together for 10 weeks will battle one another over 10 tough business tasks and the 16 candidates will be gradually eliminated until one winner remains.
The contestants will have very real street smarts in order to make it through the challenges, and the contestants will prove their entrepreneurial acumens through various business-challenges on the 10-week show.
The TV Reality Show which is in its fourth season gives an opportunity to young talented Nigerians who have great and innovative business ideas to compete against one another in real-life entrepreneurial challenges in a bid to ultimately win Five Million Naira to start their new business or to support their existing business.
The Season 4 is headlined by Heritage Bank and will be full of entertainments which will be hosted by a highly intelligent and celebrity TV Host, aside from the judges who are world-class business personalities in Nigeria.
· Do you think you have what it takes?
· Do you have an unmatched business idea?
· Do you have the boldness to face the Judges in the Boardroom?
But first, you’ve got to face Auditions!
REGISTER NOW: www.thenexttitan.com
5 comments:
Great show
Heritage bank is the best.
I love my bank...keep it up guys.
I registered last week. When is the auditions coming up????
Nice
... Merited happiness
