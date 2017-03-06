The lynching of 4 men mistaken for Badoo cultists in Ikorodu & the reprisal attack from the dead boy's gang that left the community devastated. Watch Ep. 5 of Linda Ikeji TV's Crime Story
A few weeks ago, four men mistaken for Badoo cultists, who have been responsible for the murder of several families in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, were beaten to death by members of Araromi community in Ikorodu. The men were later found to be land grabbers and not Badoo members. Their members stormed the area a day after the killing and destroyed homes and businesses in Araromi. Our camera crew went there to find out what exactly happened. Watch new episode of Crime Story With Nonso after the cut...
No comments:
Post a Comment