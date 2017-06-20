The internet reacts after hearing Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner speak for the very first time

It's his first speech ever since he became a Senior Adviser to President Trump. While speaking, he said the plans to update the government bureaucracy's technology was "very exciting" but when he was done talking, most of social media was more concerned about his voice than about the content of his speech. A number of people thought his voice was not fit for someone of his age and status.
"Kind of disappointed. Jared Kushner's making his first public remarks and he hasn't been hiding a cool Darth Vader voice. At all," tweeted Karen Dalton Beninato.
"It's probably not fair to observe that finally hearing Kushner's voice is a major let-down. Sounds like he's giving an 8th grade valedictory," wrote Darcy Jae.
"After hearing Jared Kushner's voice, I understand why Ivanka was staring at Justin Trudeau with those hungry eyes," Daniel Dresden wrote, comparing Jared to the Canadian Prime Minister.
Ever since Trump became president and appointed Kushner as his Senior Adviser, he has been so silent to the extent that Jimmy Fallon played him as a mute on Saturday Night Live. Addressing top tech talents like Alphabet's Eric Schmidt, IBM's Ginni Rometty, PayPal founder Peter Thiel, and Apple's Tim Cook is the first time he's making any public address that was televised. The father-of-three, who is married to Donald Trump's daughter, explained he had brought the leaders together to "work to modernize the government's technology infrastructure."
Kushner said he thought when he entered government, he would find a workforce that resisted change but that was not the case.
"So far I have found exactly the opposite," Kushner said, according to White House pool reports.
He went on to add that his office has been "working with hundreds of talented civil servants. Together we have set ambitious goals and empowered interagency teams to tackle our objectives. It's working and it's very exciting."
Kushner made reference to some of the outdated technology the government still uses, like floppy disks at the Pentagon, data systems that are "39 to 56 years old," ... and said that goal was to improve the lives of American citizens.
Kushner said:
"Our goal here is simple. We are here to improve the day-to-day lives of the average citizen. That's a core promise and we are keeping it. Together we will unleash the creativity of the private sector to provide citizen services in a way that has never happened before. We will foster a new set of start-ups focused on gov tech and be a leader in the field making government more transparent and responsive to citizens' needs."Kushner's speech was a rather inspiring one, from what can be seen from the White House pool reports but those on social media, Twitter especially, did not take comment on that but mostly ridiculed him for his voice, with some of the comments bordering on cruel.
