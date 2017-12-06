"The highest money we collected is $1million from someone in Festac' - watch billionaire kidnap kingpin speak on his atrocities

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Unbelievable wat Evans is a big baller a high profile kidnaper shey him talk say kidnapping na just business
Is he talking about 1 million Zimbabwe dollars or American dollars?
God help us o... Merited happiness
A million dollars? Na wa o. Long live LIB
Post a Comment
4 comments:
Unbelievable wat Evans is a big baller a high profile kidnaper shey him talk say kidnapping na just business
Is he talking about 1 million Zimbabwe dollars or American dollars?
God help us o
... Merited happiness
A million dollars? Na wa o.
Long live LIB
Post a Comment