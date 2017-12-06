 "The highest money we collected is $1million from someone in Festac' - watch billionaire kidnap kingpin speak on his atrocities | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 12 June 2017

"The highest money we collected is $1million from someone in Festac' - watch billionaire kidnap kingpin speak on his atrocities

Unbelievable! Please watch...
Posted by at 6/12/2017 01:28:00 pm

4 comments:

hrm paul said...

Unbelievable wat Evans is a big baller a high profile kidnaper shey him talk say kidnapping na just business

12 June 2017 at 13:30
Anonymous said...

Is he talking about 1 million Zimbabwe dollars or American dollars?

12 June 2017 at 14:00
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

God help us o


... Merited happiness

12 June 2017 at 14:04
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

A million dollars? Na wa o.


Long live LIB

12 June 2017 at 14:11

