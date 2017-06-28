The first ATM in the world Clocks 50 Years

The world’s first Automated Teller Machine (ATM) on Tuesday June 27, 2017 clocked 50 years.
According to the Metro, the world’s first ATM was unveiled by Barclays at its Enfield branch in North London on June 27 1967.
As a tribute to the golden anniversary, Barclays transformed the ATM at its Enfield branch into gold, added a commemorative plaque and placed a red carpet in front for its users.
The original ATM was the brainchild of Scottish inventor Shepherd-Barron, and was commissioned by Barclays to create six cash dispensers, the first of which was installed at Enfield. English actor Reg Varney, who starred in the British TV comedy show “On The Buses”, was the first person to withdraw cash from the new machine.
