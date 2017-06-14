 The best thing that can happen to you is to find the one you love and stay happily married - Fela Durotoye says as he shares selfie with wife | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

The best thing that can happen to you is to find the one you love and stay happily married - Fela Durotoye says as he shares selfie with wife

Motivational speaker/author, Fela Durotoye, took to his Instagram page this night to share this lovely bathroom selfie with his beautiful wife,Tara Durotoye.

He wrote: 'The best thing that can happen to you is to find the one you love and stay happily married.'
He also revealed that he will be going live on Instagram and Facebook tonight to speak on his leadership network event, where he will talk about what every man should know before popping the question and what every lady should know before saying yes.

The fact is .., Strong nations are built on strong family units and weakened by divorce.

By 2025, I dream of a New Nigeria with the lowest divorce rates in the world.

Join me tonight to find out how to secure happily ever after.
