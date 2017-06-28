The audacity! Notorious kidnapper, Evans sues IGP, three others over his continuous detention

Also joined in the lawsuit as respondents are Nigeria Police Force, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State Police Command.
Evans who was arrested at his Magodo mansion in Lagos on June 10th, says his detention without trial is illegal and wants the police to release him.
In a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed on his behalf by a his counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje, Evans is asking the court to instruct the respondents to immediately charge him to court if there is any case against him in accordance with Sections 35 (1) (c) (3) (4) (5) (a) (b) and 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
He asked the court to order his release if the police has no charge against him that would warrant him appearing before any court.
No comments:
Post a Comment