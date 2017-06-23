The Aju Elumelu show coming soon on Linda Ikeji TV

The host of the show, AMB. Mary-Jane Aju Elumelu-James is an international recording artiste, an ambassador for peace and the creator of "The AJU Love Connection" a dating/matching company that focus on helping professionals and working class people find lasting love/relationships that lead to marriage.
AJU encourages Nigerians to be active with this show, because this is a show where people are given the platform to vent and discuss their problems. Here are the topics for our next shoot. Why don’t you give us a call, if you have a life story to share with the country or if you want to get involved in any of these episodes.
Are you deformed because of a surgery gone wrong? Have you lost a loved one because of a doctor and hospital who you feel failed in their responsibility to provide care and as a result, led to the death of a loved one?
Call The AJU Elumelu Show and tell the world your story. You can call us on 08076069626, Are you a pathological liar? Have you told a lie that ruined someone's life? Do you need help to change your ways and also make amends to those you have hurt?
The AJU Elumelu Show will give you that platform. Why don’t you call us, and tell us your story. Have you ever lost a job opportunity to a returnee? Do you feel returnees should not be given preferential treatment?
Come on The AjuElumelu Show and vent. Call us on 08076069626
