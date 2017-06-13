There is a shocking new video making its way around the internet, which shows a mother and daughter starring in an adult video. The video is entitled 'Ghetto Gaggers' The daughter – actress Jasmine Rose – brought her mom on the set for “moral support.” But then the mom decided to get in on the shot. The mom was asked to “hold her daughter’s head steady,” while men spit in her face, called her names and then skeet in her daughter’s face. Both mom and daughter seemed OK with this.Unfortunately, I can't share a link for you to watch the video. It's on a porn site. Sorry! Lol
Tuesday, 13 June 2017
TF? Shocking video shows mother holding her daughter's head so adult film stars can spit on her
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/13/2017 10:59:00 am
