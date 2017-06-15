Teenagers Willow and Jaden have already moved out of the house?
That's according to their mum, Jada Pinkett Smith. She revealed during an interview with Haute Living that 16 year old Willow and 18 year old Jaden, have moved out of the family house...
“It’s funny, they’re not around, but they are! I don’t even have time to miss them! Willow loves to call me every day, and even Jaden, when he’s away on
set, still needs to see Will and me when he gets homesick.”
Train up your child in the way of the lord
@Galore
They are living on the Hollywood Hills where the proximity to Sunset Boulevard and the various studios is nearer in comparison to their family home which is quite far in the hidden hills/ Belair area. Also, with them earning a living by themselves, they probably feel that they are mature enough to escape from the nest. Remember, Hollywood 17 is like regular 27, they grow up too fast.
Good for them
Na wa o all this don comot for house 😮😮😮 power of money
