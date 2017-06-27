Teenager plunged to her death due to 'poor English' of her bungee-jumping instructor

Vera Mol, 17, was told "no jump" by her instructor but she thought the instructor said "now jump", so she plunged to her untimely death.
The sad incident occurred on the bridge of Cabezon de la Sal, located in the northern Spanish province of Cantabria back in 2015.
Vera was tied by the rope, but without being secured to the bridge when she took the plunge.
The instructor, who has not been named, has appeared in court accused of causing the Dutch teen's death. Judges in the court of Cantabria, northern Spain, say the instructor should have checked for ID to make sure Vera was 18 years old. the judge also added that the instructor's English was "macarronico" (very bad). It is reported that the instructor should have said "don't jump" instead of "no jump".
The second issue raised by the judge was that the bridge used for the bungee jumping was not suitable under Spanish regulations. Flowtrack, who run the bungee jumping company which employed the man have said it was an accident. Martijn Klom from the company said the girl's death was caused by a misunderstanding.
