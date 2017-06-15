Teenage mother who attempted to kill her baby in Ikorodu, goes missing with the child

An earlier report claimed that Ayomide Adebayo, who is a secondary school dropout allegedly tied her baby's body and dumped her in a bush to die while she fled to Bariga.
It was also reported by Vanguard that Ayomide was impregnated by another 19-year-old Tewogbade Martins, who lives at Igi-Olugbin Street, Bariga, with his parents. But the pregnancy was reportedly rejected by Martins’ parents, who alleged that the teenage mother was sleeping around.
After the safe delivering the baby at a traditional birth attendant, TBA, centre at Onalaga Street, Bariga, Ayomide left for Igbode town, Ogun State, where eyewitnesses said she was seen wandering about the streets in Igbode.
In the process, one Mrs. Ajoke Fatai, who was touched by the teenage mother's current state, upon noticing that the baby had not been washed in days, took the teenager in. But the teenager left Fatai’s home last Saturday, with the baby.
Members of a vigilante group in the community, who noticed suspicious movement from a nearby bush, reportedly went to observe the vicinity, only to find a baby, whose head, neck and nose were tied with a piece of cloth, struggling for breath.
One of the residents, who recognized the baby as Ayomide’s, subsequently apprehended Mrs. Fatai, who related how the teenager left home with the baby.
Ayomide was traced to Bariga, two days later and subsequently taken to the Bariga Police Division, where she was transferred to the Gender Unit at the Command headquarters.
Thereafter, the teenager and her baby were handed over to her supposed mother-in-law, Mrs. Titilayo Tewogbade, to take care of them.
Just yesterday, it was learned that that mother and child who were to be led by Mrs. Titilayo Tewogbade to the Command Headquarters, from where they would be handed over to officials of the Ministry of Youths and Social Development, have disappeared without no trace.
When Mrs. Fatai reported the disappearance to the Police, she was given 24 hours to look for the missing mother and child.
The Coordinator, Child Protection Network, Shomolu, Toyin Okanlawon, who prevented a mob from attacking the teenager on Monday, reportedly informed the traditional ruler of Bariga of the disappearance of the teenager and her baby.
Source: Vanguard
