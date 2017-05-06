 Taylor Swift and new boyfriend Joe Alwyn seen on date together for the first time since becoming a couple | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 5 June 2017

Taylor Swift and new boyfriend Joe Alwyn seen on date together for the first time since becoming a couple

There have been rumors that Taylor Swift, 27, is dating British actor Joe Alwyn, 26, and those rumors were eventually confirmed when the lovebirds were photographed getting cozy over the weekend.

The new couple were spotted on Saturday, sitting on a balcony in Nashville, Tennesse.
The pair sipped coffee while chatting and from the look of things, it seems they had a lot to talk about.

Taylor can be seen in the photos gesticulating while Joe followed the direction of her hand with his eyes. Taylor appeared casual in a loose-fitting fuchsia dress while the actor rocked a green t-shirt and jeans.


1 comment:

James said...

She'll soon dump him and move on to the next one. Taylor Swift is a psychopath; they're manipulative by nature.

5 June 2017 at 16:28

