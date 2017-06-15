 Taxify driver attempts to woo his passenger's sister after hearing her voice over the phone | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 15 June 2017

Taxify driver attempts to woo his passenger's sister after hearing her voice over the phone

Another taxi driver strikes again! Although situations like this have raised arguments on when to draw the professional line over your personal desires, it hasn't stopped people from trying their luck. A taxify driver on Wednesday tried to woo the sister of his passenger after the latter ordered the cab herself.
She took to twitter to share a screenshot of the text the driver sent, in which he praised her voice and made known his wish to get to know her more.

amechi bright said...

Taxi driver no be human being? Him no get feelings again? With that level of grammatical articulation, he'd educated. She could give him chance a

15 June 2017 at 05:54
Hip Hop Download said...

This is not bad at all, it is normal.

15 June 2017 at 05:57
Anonymous said...

And so?

15 June 2017 at 06:17

