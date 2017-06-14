Talking to Remy Ma? Nicki goes savage on her haters just before she struts into her private jet

She said: "Attention, this is how bad bitches leave London and go to Prague. You bitches can't even spell Prague."
Having said that, she turned and strutted towards her private jet. She twirled once just before she waved to the air stewardess then boarded the private jet. Posting the video to Instagram, she captioned it:
"My only regret is not having on all my frozen water. But I had just gotten off an 8 hour flight. I was lettin y'all live . NY to London. London to P R A G U E. For the record; dats how ya spell it. #QueenTing #BalenciagaBarbie #ChanelBootBarbie I see both sides."It is believed that Nicki Minaj, 34, was calling out her arch enemy, Remy Ma, 37, considering that the video came just after Remy shocked fans at New York's Summer Jam Festival when she yelled "'f***' Nicki" as she stormed off the stage.
4 comments:
Hehehhe these two sha. Instead of Nicki to ignore, she will show her stupidity in d name of caring less. Remmy get more control and dnt give a f**k, Nicki sh learn from her. Btw this her weave on is fine o buh on a surface look, it looks like a horse tail bye gurls period
She's High and Pissed!! Beauriful Nicki...
Boss chic
... Merited happiness
