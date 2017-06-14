 Take the next steps towards the career of your dreams with CRIC! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Take the next steps towards the career of your dreams with CRIC!

If you’ve been considering bringing your studies to the UK, here is your chance to gain some valuable insight in to studying at a great university! Cambridge Ruskin International College (CRIC) offers pathways to both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at Anglia Ruskin University. 

We’re happy to announce that Ceyda OK – Student Recruitment Coordinator for CRIC – will be joining in both Lagos and Abuja to answer any questions you may have!

Anglia Ruskin is a university renowned for its quality teaching, academic excellence, outstanding facilities and supportive academic and welfare services.
But why else might you choose to study there?

-          The university is based in two locations – Cambridge and Chelmsford – both less than an hour away from central London yet with more affordable living costs
-          All students have access to Cambridge University’s library and special talks
-          All students get a £500 discount on progression from CRIC to Anglia Ruskin
-          The university offers state-of-the-art facilities and is truly international – nearly 40,000 students from 177 countries choose to study with them each year!
-          9 out of 10 Anglia Ruskin graduates start their career or further study within the first six months
-          Courses include: Architecture, Art & Design, Business, Communications, Engineering, Medical Sciences, Law, Education and Optometry
-          3 out of 4 ARU graduates secure professional jobs outperforming other graduates


Join Ceyda and the BCIE team at one of our upcoming information sessions:

Lagos
Date:     Monday 19th June (2pm-5pm)
Place:    BCIE Office
                Valley View Plaza
                99 Opebi Road
                Ikeja
Lagos

Abuja
Date:     Thursday 22nd June (2pm-5pm)
Place:    24B Djibouti Crescent
                Off Freetown Street
                Behind Rockview Hotel
                Wuse 2
                Abuja

Interested in attending? Contact your local BCIE representative for more information
Navitas UK Nigeria Representative (Lagos):
Abimbola Adesanya
Tel: 013427608
Mob: 07087773049
Email: navitas_lagos@bcie.co.uk

Navitas UK Nigeria Representative (Abuja):
Hadiza Seaman
Tel: 070-621-133-06
Mob: 08167890901
Email: navitas_abuja@bcie.co.uk

Or Register here https://navitascolleges.typeform.com/to/Vl01Mj

We look forward to hearing from you!  

